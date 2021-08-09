Boise Weather: How Long Will the Cool Weather Last?

Have you felt the difference when you've stepped outside recently? Yes, we are in the middle of a cool front in the Treasure Valley.

The big question we all have is how long it will last? Not long enough, says the National Weather Service. Our temperatures will be in the low nineties today and tomorrow, and then we welcome back the heat. Temperatures are predicted to exceed the triple digits once again, beginning on Thursday.

If it seems like we've endured the hottest summer ever, you're not wrong on that one. July was the hottest month in Boise, reports KTVB . Last month, we had 16 days over 80 degrees which surpassed the record of eleven days.

Compounding the challenge of the excessive heat is the shortage of irrigation water in some neighborhoods throughout the Treasure Valley. Some HOAs have gone from allowing daily watering of lawns to every other day or once every three days. Irrigation restrictions have not happened in recent memory in our area.

As reported here last month, the city of Caldwell has taken action threatening fines for anyone using their inside water for outdoor use. The primary concern for Idahoans is the impact of the excessive heat and lack of water on Idaho's agricultural industry. Some farmers fear they will have to shorten the harvest season due to the lack of water available to water their crops for an entire season.

Is there any hope for a cooler August? Traditionally August in Idaho means fires, poor air quality, and heat. Accuweather says, except for this week, our area should enjoy temperatures in the mid-nineties.

