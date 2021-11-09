Boise’s Veteran’s Day Parade is Postponed Until 2022

Veteran's Day is coming up Thursday, November 11, and a parade that had been planned for that day in Boise will be delayed for an entire year.

A ceremony had been planned for the Capitol Steps on Thursday, November 11 to honor veterans, but the parade and celebration

Organizers said on BoiseVeteransDayParade.org that since they have to coordinate with the Idaho National Guard and Mountain Home Air Force for equipment and personnel to be in the parade, it works best to have the parade before Veteran's Day next year. So the new date will be Saturday, November 5th, 2022. They said having it the weekend before Veteran's Day will allow service members to have time off to be with their family during Veterans Day, or lets them be part of other Veteran-related activities.

Jen Austin - Townsquare Media

My dad is a Navy veteran and he never wants any type of attention at ALL, not even ten percent off or free food at a restaurant. He feels like a free short stack would give him too much attention, and he shies away from any sort of thanks related to his military service. But just like all of our Treasure Valley veterans, he deserves at least a silent salute this Thursday. He'll be flying his flag in rural Nebraska in the middle of hills, cows, and cornfields, even though no one will see it. I love that about my dad.

They need volunteers to help organize next year's Veteran's Day Parade, and to be part of that group click HERE.

The parade route usually starts on 10th Street and travels East on Jefferson to 4th Street, and then turns South to Bannock, then goes West before ending on 11th Street. Plan on that next November, and thanks veterans, for being awesome.

10 Facts You Didn't Know About the Massive Boise Castle Located at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue, the "Boise Castle" was the vision of local entrepreneur, Dr. Timothy Barber. Barber helped launch several companies including ClickBank and Keynetics. It was sold to new owners in 2019, but thanks to the Internet Archive , we were able to dig up some cool "did you know" facts about one of the most unique buildings in Boise!

Pictures From Previous Turkey Day 5K Races in Boise One local annual tradition that is great for getting your metabolize up so you can eat more Thanksgiving dinner but it is also a fun way to start a long weekend with friends, family and community. Turkey Day 5K