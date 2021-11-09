Boise’s Veteran’s Day Parade is Postponed Until 2022
Veteran's Day is coming up Thursday, November 11, and a parade that had been planned for that day in Boise will be delayed for an entire year.
A ceremony had been planned for the Capitol Steps on Thursday, November 11 to honor veterans, but the parade and celebration
Organizers said on BoiseVeteransDayParade.org that since they have to coordinate with the Idaho National Guard and Mountain Home Air Force for equipment and personnel to be in the parade, it works best to have the parade before Veteran's Day next year. So the new date will be Saturday, November 5th, 2022. They said having it the weekend before Veteran's Day will allow service members to have time off to be with their family during Veterans Day, or lets them be part of other Veteran-related activities.
My dad is a Navy veteran and he never wants any type of attention at ALL, not even ten percent off or free food at a restaurant. He feels like a free short stack would give him too much attention, and he shies away from any sort of thanks related to his military service. But just like all of our Treasure Valley veterans, he deserves at least a silent salute this Thursday. He'll be flying his flag in rural Nebraska in the middle of hills, cows, and cornfields, even though no one will see it. I love that about my dad.
They need volunteers to help organize next year's Veteran's Day Parade, and to be part of that group click HERE.
The parade route usually starts on 10th Street and travels East on Jefferson to 4th Street, and then turns South to Bannock, then goes West before ending on 11th Street. Plan on that next November, and thanks veterans, for being awesome.