Breaking News! President Donald Trump Injured in Shooting

President Donald Trump has apparently been shot at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. The president is okay, according to a statement from the Trump Campaign. He was giving a speech when several loud sounds, such as pop and pop, were heard. He then grabbed his ear while being surrounded by Secret Service Agents. The president had blood coming out of his ear as he was evacuated. ￼

Multiple news outlets are treating the area as a crime scene.

The president is expected to make his vice-presidential pick during the Republican Nation Convention in Milwaukee.

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker loading...

Three senior law enforcement officials tell NBC News that two other people were shot. They say the belief at this time this was a single shooter. The investigation is fluid and developing at this time.

President Donald Trump confirmed that he has been shot.

You can see what happened here.

