Breaking News! President Donald Trump Injured in Shooting

Breaking News! President Donald Trump Injured in Shooting

Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker

President Donald Trump has apparently been shot at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. The president is okay, according to a statement from the Trump Campaign. He was giving a speech when several loud sounds, such as pop and pop, were heard. He then grabbed his ear while being surrounded by Secret Service Agents. The president had blood coming out of his ear as he was evacuated. ￼

Multiple news outlets are treating the area as a crime scene.

 


The president is expected to make his vice-presidential pick during the Republican Nation Convention in Milwaukee.

Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker
loading...

Three senior law enforcement officials tell NBC News that two other people were shot. They say the belief at this time this was a single shooter. The investigation is fluid and developing at this time.

President Donald Trump confirmed that he has been shot.

 


 
Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told ABC News the shooter is dead; one person is dead, and another is very injured. He told them the shooter was on the roof of the adjacent to the venue. 
    You can see what happened here.



 

 

President Donald Trump Shooting Photos

A look at the attempted assassination of President Trump

Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Donald Trump Rally Shooting: Photos From the Scene

See photos from the scene of the shooting at Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally.

Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

President Biden Arrives in Boise

President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho.

Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Filed Under: newsletter, Trump Shot
Categories: Local News, politics

More From Idaho’s Talk Station