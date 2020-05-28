Check Out The Memorial Day Flyover Here

Memorial Day featured a very special flyover by three vintage World War II Fighters over the entire Treasure Valley. The fighters flew over selected cemeteries and hospitals as a tribute to first responders fighting the coronavirus.As we first reported here, the event was sponsored by our friends at the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, Idaho. The flyover was well received by everyone who has a chance to see it live. If you missed the flyover, you can view it right here in this youtube video.

The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery was packed as Idahoan young and old honored those that paid the ultimate sacrifice. Despite the lack of the usual solemn ceremony, traffic was packed going in and out of the cemetery. Idaho prides itself on being one of the most patriotic states in the nation. While others may have been taking the day off, Idahoans in the Treasure Valley honored those died for our freedom.