Coeur d’Alene Library Rats Are Looking for a New Home

Someone abandoned five pet rats at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library last week, and after dirtying up some books, they'd like to find a new home.

Idaho makes headlines for the strangest reasons sometimes.

Five pet rats were deposited in the book drop-off at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library last Wednesday, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press (news partners of our friends at KTVB). When the library director was asked how the rats interacted with the books while they were there, he said, “They simply pooped on them.” The books that were damaged had to be thrown out.

Someone was seen on library security cameras dropping off four male rats and a female around 12:30 am Wednesday, placing them one by one through the opening at the book drop, and that person walked off. The rats were discovered when the first workers arrived around 7:30 that morning.

Library workers called animal control and they collected the rats, and now the Kootenai Humane Society is handling the adoption. KTVB said their names are Abbi, Addì, Alfi, Alli, and Aggi, and they think the males are about four months old. The female rat could be their mom, but they're not sure.

At last check, the rats were still available, but they said rats go pretty quickly so they're not expected to last long. The adoption fee is $10, and there is a pre-adoption questionnaire to submit that will help make sure the rats will do to a good home.

The library book drop may be the strangest place that anyone has ever abandoned their pets. But, at least the pets are safe, right? That's one way to look at it. And if we're being completely honest, can we admit they're kinda cute?

12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe When you tell people that you're from Idaho, do they look at you funny and immediately follow up your introduction with a question that makes you shake your head? These are 12 of the common responses our listeners tell us they get!

11 Dog Names That Are So Idaho Finding the perfect name for your new pup can be a challenge because it needs to be cool, and also have good consonants for emphasis when the dog gets in trouble. If the name gives Idaho some love at the same time, even better!