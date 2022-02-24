In a world where conservatives fear a liberal backlash, country music star Collin Ray showed his commitment to his friend Ammon Bundy on Wednesday night in Emmett, Idaho. Ray took a break from his musical responsibilities to perform a fundraiser at Stoney's Roadhouse benefiting the Bundy for Governor Campaign.

Collin Raye and Ammon Bundy Country Music Star Collin Ray performs in Emmett, Idaho for Ammon Bundy.

Mr. Bundy is running for governor in Idaho and was running as a Republican until recently. His campaign is now collecting signatures to allow his name to appear on the ballot. Events like the Raye concert have two benefits to Mr. Bundy's campaign. The first benefit is the concert serves as a fundraiser for the campaign. Secondly, the campaign will ask them to sign the petition to get his name on the ballot. Most Idaho candidates have to go door to door collecting signatures one time.

Although Governor Little has yet to declare, he has begun running reelection commercials on AEW Wrestling shows and Channel 7. Republican Party primaries are brutal in Idaho. Depending on who wins, Mr. Bundy's candidacy could draw votes attract votes from Republicans who believe they didn't get a fair shake in the primary.

The Republican Conservative field is now down to two candidates Ed Humpheys and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. They will now fight it out along with the governor to see who will represent the party in November.

Ed Humphreys on the Trail Ed Humphreys tours the state campaigning to be Idaho's next Republican Governor.