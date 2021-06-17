Congressman Fulcher Facing Health Challenge

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO

Our friend Congressman Russ Fulcher disclosed Thursday that he is currently being treated for renal cancer. The congressman revealed his treatment on his Congressional Facebook page. Congressman Fulcher wanted his constituents to read the news from him. He is very optimistic about his future crediting his Christian Faith by strengthening his resolve.  

A personal note to my friends and neighbors:

I frequently reach out to you to communicate politically themed messages or request your counsel regarding the same. But today’s message is for a different purpose… to relay some personal information.

No one likes to hear the “C” word, especially when having a discussion with their physician, but as many of you have previously experienced… sometimes it happens. I recently learned that there is cancer in a portion of my renal system.

The good news is: My case is treatable, and I anticipate a full recovery. Throughout the treatment process I will be diligent in continuing my congressional duties.

As a Christian, I believe things happen for a reason. This is a time for me to learn and grow from what many of you already have personal appreciation for. By the time it’s over I will be better educated, have more compassion for those with similar experiences, have increased appreciation for our healthcare system, and be a better person!

As always, should you need assistance working through federal issues or have policy concerns, do not hesitate to contact one of my offices. Thank you for your understanding, and your prayers!

As you read above, Congressman Fulcher will continue to serve the citizens of Idaho. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: Congressman Fulcher, Kevin Miller, newsletter, Renal Cancer
Categories: Local News, politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top