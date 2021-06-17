Congressman Fulcher Facing Health Challenge

Our friend Congressman Russ Fulcher disclosed Thursday that he is currently being treated for renal cancer. The congressman revealed his treatment on his Congressional Facebook page. Congressman Fulcher wanted his constituents to read the news from him. He is very optimistic about his future crediting his Christian Faith by strengthening his resolve.

A personal note to my friends and neighbors:

I frequently reach out to you to communicate politically themed messages or request your counsel regarding the same. But today’s message is for a different purpose… to relay some personal information.

No one likes to hear the “C” word, especially when having a discussion with their physician, but as many of you have previously experienced… sometimes it happens. I recently learned that there is cancer in a portion of my renal system.

The good news is: My case is treatable, and I anticipate a full recovery. Throughout the treatment process I will be diligent in continuing my congressional duties.

As a Christian, I believe things happen for a reason. This is a time for me to learn and grow from what many of you already have personal appreciation for. By the time it’s over I will be better educated, have more compassion for those with similar experiences, have increased appreciation for our healthcare system, and be a better person!

As always, should you need assistance working through federal issues or have policy concerns, do not hesitate to contact one of my offices. Thank you for your understanding, and your prayers!

As you read above, Congressman Fulcher will continue to serve the citizens of Idaho. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.

