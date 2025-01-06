Conservative Power Surge: Impact On Idaho Politics and Legislative Agenda

The Idaho Legislature begins another session this week. The governor will give his State of the State speech with promises of more prosperity and a well-deserved list of accomplishments. The Republican and Democratic leaders have held traditional press conferences, answering questions from the State's best political reporters. ￼

The Democrats are irrelevant in Idaho politics. They continue to lose seats along with moderate Republicans, who many have called Republicans in Name Only (RINOs). The real battle will be between those Republicans and those Conservatives who continue to gain power in Idaho.

Although Idaho's grocery tax is wildly unpopular, Idahoans should not be optimistic about the Legislature removing it. Our politicians refuse to honor the 2018 pledge to remove it. Property taxes, school choice, healthcare/Medicaid expansion, legalized weed, and other usual suspects will be debated.

The legislators will vote on whether or not to give themselves a pay raise. Outside special interest groups are already blaming Speaker of the House Republican Mike Moyle, but those charges are untrue. The Republican Super Majority will have to decide if the State can stop or regulate out-of-state special interest money influencing Idaho politicians.

We want to take a moment to thank everyone who continues to serve the State as a representative or senator. Idaho's Legislature is part-time, so lawmakers have to be able to leave their full-time jobs for three months or more.

We predict that this session's most contentious issues will be school choice and education funding. Growth continues to stretch school budgets and property taxes to fund them. Despite spending over half the general fund, the Gem State lags in national education standards and teacher pay.

We'll continue to provide you with updates throughout the legislative session.

