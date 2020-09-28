COVID Comes For Thanksgiving

First there was the Summer of Nothing, which was followed by the Fall of nothing thanks to COVID Crisis. Could we see an end to Thanksgiving Day traditions because of health concerns? Turkey Day Traditions On Hold? The Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidelines for upcoming holidays. Officials divided up traditional turkey day activities into three categories: lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk. Let's start with the higher risk activities:

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

The CDC issued the following activities as a moderate risk:

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs. Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place



Here are the lowest activities that put you at risk: