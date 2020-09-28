COVID Comes For Thanksgiving
First there was the Summer of Nothing, which was followed by the Fall of nothing thanks to COVID Crisis. Could we see an end to Thanksgiving Day traditions because of health concerns? Turkey Day Traditions On Hold? The Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidelines for upcoming holidays. Officials divided up traditional turkey day activities into three categories: lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk. Let's start with the higher risk activities:
- Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
- Attending crowded parades
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household
The CDC issued the following activities as a moderate risk:
- Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
- Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place
Here are the lowest activities that put you at risk:
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home