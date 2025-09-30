There is another party in Idaho besides the dominant Republican Party. Unlike the Liberal hotbeds of Washington State and Oregon, Idaho's Democratic Party is a minor political operation. The party is based in the city of Boise, where progressive politics have found a strong foothold.

Perhaps one day, the Idaho Republican Party, along with its local Ada County chapter, will combine all of its forces and resources to liberate Idaho's capital city.

Insiders tell us that the Conservative Idaho Legislator will not do Idaho's city of trees any favors during their upcoming special session. However, Republicans are so massively dominant that they remain committed to infighting amongst themselves.

Idaho Democrats are usually a unified bunch. It's an easy, predictable game for them; anything the Republicans or President Trump support, they're wholeheartedly against.

It is rare for any Idaho Democrat to criticize another Idaho Democrat. However, a prominent state-elected leader is under fire for embarking on a fact-finding trip to Israel.

Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel is the target of a letter from several self-proclaimed Democrats demanding she resign her position. The Boise democrat was part of a trip including Republican lawmakers who traveled to Israel, meeting with government officials and touring the site of the October 7th attacks.

Several media outlets reported a letter on Facebook by Idaho's Young Democrats, and others were highly critical of Ms. Rubel's journey. Another letter asked her to step away from her office.

Although not everyone within the Republican Party agrees with one another, you'd never find the GOP trying to censor one of its own for trying to find the truth.

