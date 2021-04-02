Do Nothing Legislature Restarts Monday

Spring break is over for the Idaho Legislature as they return to Boise this Monday. The legislature was in session for three months, and when objective observers are looking for any legislative victory.

Idaho politicians promised that this year would be different. The governor's use of emergency powers was supposed to be the first item to be addressed by the Senate and the House. In fairness to our legislators, some movement has happened to move forward legislation to limit Brad Little's use of emergency powers. However, you'd expect a bill to reach the governor's desk after three months of work. The lack of a bill that both houses have approved is crucial. Any legislation that limits the governor's powers should be expected to be met with a veto. The legislature has to be in session to have the opportunity to override the potential veto.

We'll be watching to see if that is the first move of the new session. If not, well, it's just more of the same from the usual suspects. The legislature worked for three months without passing a budget for education and transportation. A piece of legislation failed by one vote in the Senate that would've reformed property taxes in Idaho. Will we see another attempt at property tax relief? If not, another broken promise by Idaho politicians.

Are they finally repealing the grocery tax? If the legislature hasn't moved the needle in the last few months, how will they do anything worthwhile in two weeks? My prediction is that once the legislature is back in session, we'll hear the echo chamber we need to adjourn for the year. Once that happens, it's we'll get back to that next year. I hope I'm wrong; please prove me, wrong legislators.

