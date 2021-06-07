FOX NEWS: Sheriff Donahue’s Nephew Killed By Illegal Alien

It took us a few weeks, but we have the video of Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue's appearance on Fox News. Unfortunately, the Sheriff was not on for good news or promoting crime-fighting in Canyon County.

Donahue appeared on the Fox New Prime Time with host Lawrence Jones. The Sheriff provided the details of who the suspect was and his current status. "The suspect was here illegally; he came into the country several years ago, my information came from ice, we've encouraged them to put a hold on him which they did," Donahue revealed.

He continued by emphasizing what could happen without cooperation from ICE, "what we didn't want to see is him bailing out of the jail that he's in and escaping down to Mexico and not be held accountable."

Sheriff Donahue told Lawrence Jones of Fox News, the history of the suspect. "He's been here for several years, he came here on a visa, he did not follow any rules or parameters of the H2 Visa and has literally been out of compliance. Thus he is a person of interest and an illegal alien by status.

The Sheriff told Fox News that the suspect could not escape to Mexico and be held accountable for what he's done.

Lawrence Jones asked Sheriff Donahue to describe the type of man his nephew was. "He told the Fox News Host that he's a vibrant young man, 22-year-old, a young man completely devoted to his family, grew up in the cattle ranch industry, and was a ski instructor for children, he worked in construction run-heavy equipment. He was going places and cared about people."

Sheriff Donahue told Fox that the Biden Administration was to blame for the current immigration problems. He said the administration would not talk to the sheriffs, which contrasts with the Trump Administration.

You can watch the entire video here.

