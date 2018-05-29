It's a 90-minute "mass class," and it's going to kick off Idaho Yoga Week at 4 p.m. this Sunday, June 3rd Grab your mat and set it up on the Idaho State Capital grass and join hundreds of others in what could be Boise's biggest yoga class ever!

Idaho Yoga Week has been happening shortly after Memorial Day for the past five years, and this year it will kick off with a free 90-minute yoga class in front of the Idaho State Capitol Building at Cecil D. Andrus Park.

In addition to the huge free class, Boise Weekly points out that most of the Treasure Valley's 28 yoga studios will offer free or discounted classes to first-time customers during Yoga Week, with a lot of the local teachers offering hikes and other outdoor classes in city parks. If you've been wanting to try yoga, this will be your week! Just check with your favorite yoga studio to see what they'll be offering.

On Saturday, June 9th, Jason Allen Carr (who teaches at Hollywood Market Yoga) will teach a free Closing Ceremony class at The Balcony. That will be another opportunity to try yoga with friends in a fun setting and have some free mimosas afterward.

The Idaho Health and Yoga Awareness group has lots of other ways to plug in during Yoga Week, including free yoga for depression and free posture clinics. Yoga can be the ultimate stress reliever while it builds some serious muscle tone for your bikini bod this summer.

Idaho Yoga Week will be the perfect opportunity to get going on the planks, bridges, and downward dogs, and we'll be watching for your pics in that "mass class" on social media. Think we can get it to a thousand people? Bring a friend!