God and Country Festival Returns to Nampa on June 30th

Once again, the fireworks season will kick off this year with the welcomed return of the Treasure Valley God and Country Festival. Last year, the festival was postponed due to health district restrictions. God and Country returns to the Ford Idaho Center Wednesday, June 30th and doors open at 530pm. There is no cost to attend the festival, but the Ford Idaho Center does charge five dollars for parking.

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO Talk Radio

What is the Treasure Valley God and Country Festival?

For over fifty years, Nampa, Idaho, has hosted a festival that honors God and Country just like its namesake. Faith-based speakers, Christian bands, public servants,military appreciation, civic awards, food and fellowship. and young patriots getting sworn into the military are just a few parts of the event.

How inspirational it is to watch young men and women swear their oath of loyalty to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. You can see a preview of this year's festival from our recap video of the 2018 Festival.

Ryan French

Home of the Treasure Valley's Largest Fireworks Display

Historically the God and Country Festival is the first fireworks show in our area. The show is also the most extensive display, thanks to our friends at Fireworks America. KIDO Talk Radio will once again be broadcasting the countdown to the fireworks, the music during the fireworks, and the Kevin Miller Post Fireworks Show, so you'll have a friend on your ride home. You can see a past fireworks show in the video below.

What can you bring?

Here's a list of rules from the Idaho Center:

No food or drink can be brought into the Idaho Center, except for baby food and bottles.

You can bring opened water bottles to fill in the drinking fountains if you wish.

No high-back lawn chairs, all chairs must have legs 8" or less. No camping chairs or blankets.

Sound volume varies throughout the bowl area. We recommend finding a seat where the volume is comfortable for you and your family.

Kevin Miller / Townsquare Media

New to Idaho?

Since 1967 Nampa has been the home to the God and Country Festival. Originally, it was called the God and Country Rally. If you're new to Idaho and want a preview of Gem State values then the God and Country Festival is the place to be. You'll be inspired by local and national speakers, and the word of the Lord. For more information on the Treasure God and Country Festival please click the link here.



