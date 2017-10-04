Gowen Thunder Preview

We're only a few weeks away from the largest airshow in the Treasure Valley. Here's how to enjoy Gowen Thunder on October 14-15 at Gowen Field. Gowen Thunder promises to leave all of us with memories that will last a lifetime. Headliners include the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, The Canadian Forces (CF) Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, and other elite aerial performers. It's your chance to see up close and personal aircraft that are used by the Idaho National Guard.