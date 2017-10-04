Gowen Thunder Preview
We're only a few weeks away from the largest airshow in the Treasure Valley. Here's how to enjoy Gowen Thunder on October 14-15 at Gowen Field. Gowen Thunder promises to leave all of us with memories that will last a lifetime. Headliners include the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, The Canadian Forces (CF) Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, and other elite aerial performers. It's your chance to see up close and personal aircraft that are used by the Idaho National Guard.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and remain open until 4:30 p.m. later in the evening. Here are a few things to consider before leaving for Gowen Thunder:
- Bring suncreen, it's Idaho
- Bring portable chairs
- Bring Earplugs, it gets loud!
Here's what to expect before entering Gowen Field:
- You will be searched prior to entering the flight line/show area
- Everyone 18 and over must provide a driver's license or photo ID to gain entry.
- Park in designated areas
- Drive in designated areas
- Follow directions given by law enforcement and military officials
Here's what you can't bring to Gowen Field / Gowen Thunder:
- No weapons of any kind
- No concealed weapons
- Coolers (small, soft insulated type coolers containing infant formula/medicine are authorized
- Rollerblades, skateboards, scooters, bicycles
- Pets (assistance dogs are authorized)
- No Backpacks
- No scanners or radios
- Any item deemed unsafe by security personnel
Here's what you can bring to Gowen Field/Gowen Thunder:
- Diaper bags are permitted if infant is present
- Small, soft insulated-type coolers to hold infant formula/medicine
- Binoculars, cameras and video cameras and standard-sized camera cases
- Medical equipment/medicine
- Portable chairs
For a complete preview of Gowen Thunder click here.