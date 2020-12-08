Granny Gets The Shot!

While a considerable amount of the world's population is worried about whether or not to get the Covid vaccine, one senior citizen lines up to take shot number one. A 90 year old granny who lives in England become the first person in the United Kingdom to get the shot, reports yahoo news. . Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was the "best early birthday present." She was given the injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine Tuesday morning, the first of about 800,000 the UK plans to give out over the next few weeks.

America is expected to begin the vaccination process as soon as next week. President Trump held a vaccine conference today at the White House. The Administration is working with local and state governments to develop the best plan for distribution of the Covid vaccine.

The development of several Covid vaccines was the result of Operation Warp Speed. The plan was to fast track, yet safely develop a vaccine to the deadly coronavirus. You can watch the president's remarks by clicking the link here.

The FDA has cleared the Pfizer vaccine for participation, says CNBC. They do warn of some side effects. While NPR has different take:

The analysis also affirms the previously stated vaccine effectiveness of 95%, assessed a week after two doses of vaccine. The vaccine doses are given 21 days apart.

The clinical data also suggest that the vaccine may be able to prevent COVID-19 after the first dose — 82% effective — though the FDA analysis says the available information doesn't allow for a firm conclusion on that potential effect.