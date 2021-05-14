Help Idaho Young Republicans Make A Difference

Idaho has long been known as the most Republican state in the union. Former Governor Butch Otter dubbed the Gem State the 'reddest of the red' after winning a third consecutive term. However, with more folks moving to Idaho, could our reliably red state follow the path of other once western Conservative states that are now blue?

The GOP has long been known as an old party made up of older people. This begs the question, are there any young Republicans? The youth movement is alive within the Idaho Young Republicans. The group recently saw an increase in membership from seven to over three hundred members in under four months.

Fundraiser for the Future

The Young Republicans are looking to fund their operations to keep Idaho Conservative. They're holding an online auction that they hope will raise $33,000.

If you're looking for a great experience or the perfect Father's Day present, check out their auction items here. Are you looking to meet some of Idaho's most significant political stars? How about dinner with Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin at her restaurant? How about a personal tour of Washington DC with Congressman Russ Fulcher? Have you ever wanted to have dinner with an Idaho Congressman? You can bid on dinner with Congressman Mike Simpson.

Perhaps you'd like to have a legitimate outdoor Idaho experience? Many more occasions are waiting for your bids, from sky diving to mountain biking to private hunting trips. The auction will be ongoing until May 27th. Bid early and often for a great cause, keeping Idaho Republican.

