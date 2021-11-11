Honoring Idaho’s Veterans

Those of us who understand history understand the significance of Veteran's Day. To some, it will be a day off, perhaps a deal on furniture or other items. But to those who serve currently and served along with their families, Veteran's Day is a day to say thank you. Veteran's Day began on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh Day, of the eleventh month.

It was the celebration of the end of the 'war to end all wars, World War One. We all know that there was another world war and countless wars after that armistice was signed, ending 'The Great War.'

USA Today

details the history of Veteran's Day: "In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day,

stating

: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service and with gratitude for the victory."

Some businesses, along with the federal government offices, will be closed on Veteran's Day. It's a 'choice' for some companies on whether to take the day or not. Veterans choose to sacrifice and defend our country. They don't get to take days off when deployed or in a war zone. I wish more folks understood the sacrifices that go along with wearing the uniform.

In the last twenty years are country has produced more war veterans. What do they want from us? Perhaps the respect and honor that they deserve for fighting for our freedoms? Shouldn't every day be Veteran's Day?

Local businesses are offering free meals for Idaho Veterans today. Treasure Valley Subaru is offering a free lunch for veterans today and Saturday. KTVB reports that Veterans will get a free meal at Sunrise Cafe for up to $12.50 along with Biscuit and Hogs for meals up to $15.00. Let's please keep those deployed and recently deployed, like Idaho's 116th, in our prayers for their service.

More Free Meals For Veterans

Applebee's free meal

Dickie's sandwich

Denny's breakfast

Freddie's meal card

Texas Roadhouse meal card

Chili's free meal

Wendy's breakfast

Beef O'Gradys free meal

Yardhouse free appetizer

Red Lobster free appetizer

Krispy Creme free donut and coffee

Golden Corral free meal

Papa Murphy's free pizza

Buffalo Wild Wings 10 wings and fries Olive Garden free meal

Idahoans Are Moving Away to These 12 States These days, it seems that everyone in Idaho is complaining about the amount of people moving to our state. The influx of residents is certainly real, but how often do we look at the folks moving OUT of Idaho? It's going on and these 12 states, by far, are "stealing" the most Idahoans away from us!

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter!