Honoring Idaho’s Veterans
Those of us who understand history understand the significance of Veteran's Day. To some, it will be a day off, perhaps a deal on furniture or other items. But to those who serve currently and served along with their families, Veteran's Day is a day to say thank you. Veteran's Day began on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh Day, of the eleventh month.
It was the celebration of the end of the 'war to end all wars, World War One. We all know that there was another world war and countless wars after that armistice was signed, ending 'The Great War.'
USA Today details the history of Veteran's Day: "In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, stating: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service and with gratitude for the victory."
Some businesses, along with the federal government offices, will be closed on Veteran's Day. It's a 'choice' for some companies on whether to take the day or not. Veterans choose to sacrifice and defend our country. They don't get to take days off when deployed or in a war zone. I wish more folks understood the sacrifices that go along with wearing the uniform.
In the last twenty years are country has produced more war veterans. What do they want from us? Perhaps the respect and honor that they deserve for fighting for our freedoms? Shouldn't every day be Veteran's Day?
Local businesses are offering free meals for Idaho Veterans today. Treasure Valley Subaru is offering a free lunch for veterans today and Saturday. KTVB reports that Veterans will get a free meal at Sunrise Cafe for up to $12.50 along with Biscuit and Hogs for meals up to $15.00. Let's please keep those deployed and recently deployed, like Idaho's 116th, in our prayers for their service.
More Free Meals For Veterans
Applebee's free meal
Dickie's sandwich
Denny's breakfast
Freddie's meal card
Texas Roadhouse meal card
Chili's free meal
Wendy's breakfast
Beef O'Gradys free meal
Yardhouse free appetizer
Red Lobster free appetizer
Krispy Creme free donut and coffee
Golden Corral free meal
Papa Murphy's free pizza
Buffalo Wild Wings 10 wings and fries Olive Garden free meal
