Horizon’s Four Powerful Lessons for Every Idahoan

A lot has been written about the latest Kevin Costner movie, Horizon. The Hollywood actor/director/producer has sunk much of his personal fortune and professional reputation into this film. As many of you know, the box office for the film was very disappointing.

For those who prefer the convenience of streaming, Horizon is now available for purchase, and if you have Max, it's free. This film is a unique portrayal of the challenges and sacrifices of the pioneers who conquered the West, set in a rich historical context, reminiscent of Kevin Costner's epic 'Dances With Wolves.'

(No worries; this article is not a spoiler.) However, the film is a must-see for anyone who has lived in Idaho or any part of the Western United States.

The first lesson of Horizon is about the wars between the Native Americans and the settlers. Mr. Costner picks no sides as he most accurately depicts a vibrant town one minute and then wiped out by an attack the next. Can you imagine living in constant fear of being killed by an attack?

The second lesson is that the pioneers didn't have air conditioning or paved roads. Have you ever been on a horse or covered wagon? The journey was treacherous, along with the fear of constant attacks by the Native Americans, who were angry that the settlers were moving West.

The third lesson is the law is subjective. If you had a problem with someone, you threw down not with fists but with handguns. Bigger and well-armed folks bullied others. The value of life was not what it has become today.

The fourth lesson is that Americans were dreamers. It's incredible how powerful the written word drew Americans to conquer the West. The film depicts many people motivated by a pamphlet that may or may not have been the most accurate.

Finally, Horizon looks at the Chinese immigrants who built the railroad to the West. History books report how they were mistreated; the movie shows their struggles against discrimination.

Horizon is a great way to spend three hours watching how life was back when America was a growing nation. Hopefully, the following episodes will continue to make us appreciate the land and life we have today.

