How Oregon’s New Laws Impact You

Oregon may only be a few miles down the road. However, when it comes to laws, there's a world of difference between Idaho and Oregon. Before you think about moving to Oregon, you'll want to check out a list of new laws that would never be passed in Idaho. Thanks to our friends at KOIN 6 for the details.

LEGALIZE DRUGS

Well, not all drugs, but if you're caught with small amounts of heroin, LSD, or something else, you won't go to jail. The state will fine you one hundred dollars and send you to treatment. Oregonian Lawmakers say this does not legalize the drugs; then again, they legalized weed and mushrooms.

NO PROOF OF LEGAL RESIDENCE

That's right, Oregon will not require you to provide legal identification to get a driver's license or state ID. Oregonians did approve this law, and now it goes into effect—no word on how this change will impact allegations of voter integrity.

TAX HIKE FOR SMOKERS

If you're one of the few people left in Oregon who smoke cigars or cigarettes, you'll have to pay more to the state in taxes instead of the weed. Here's a breakdown of how much the tax increases will cost you from KOIN:

$2 increase for a pack of 20; $2.50 increase for 25-pack

Vapes and e-cigarettes: Taxes at 65% of the wholesale price

Cigars: Tax goes from 50-cents to $1

NO FACIAL RECOGNITION IN PUBLIC PLACES

Private businesses will no longer be allowed to use facial recognition in public places. Here's a definition of public places: restaurants serving food or drinks, retailers, service establishments, public recreation, exercise or entertainment.