How To Stop Mail Thieves

So far email has not replaced the old fashioned 'snail mail' when it comes to how the majority of Idahoans do business. Recently, local communities have seen a rise in mail thefts throughout the Treasure Valley. The Meridian Police Department has shared some tips on how you can protect yourself from someone stealing your mail.

In a recent press release the MPD and the United States Postal Inspection Service urged folks to be attentive when it comes to protecting your mail.prompt. Both organizations stated that ciminals can steal your property and identity by accessing your mail.

“It is of course important to safeguard any personal and financial information sent in the mail, along with any commercial mailings.” Said USPIS Inspector Darin Solmon. “We recommend utilizing several simple defenses to combat mail theft. Take outgoing mail to the Post Office or deposit it at a blue, Postal Service collection box instead of leaving it out for your letter carrier to retrieve and remove delivered letter mail from your mailbox as early and often as you can after your carrier has delivered it.”

Here are some crime fighting tips that will help you secure your mail and take a bite out of crime:

Promptly pickup mail. Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.

Track your packages to know when they should arrive and retrieve them quickly.

Tell your post office when you will be out of town. They can hold your mail until you return.

If you do not receive a check, credit card or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it.

Be careful about what you send by mail; avoid easily stolen items such as cash.

Avoid leaving valuable outgoing mail in your mailbox for pickup. Consider dropping outgoing mail inside your local Post Office or hand it to a letter carrier.

When mailing something important, consider requesting Signature Confirmation for the intended recipient.

If you move, make sure you file a change of address with the Postal Service and inform your financial institutions.

Report all suspected mail theft to the police department.

Consider starting a neighborhood watch program. By exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted friends and neighbors, you can watch each other’s mailboxes (as well as homes).

Consider investing in a security camera system for your home. Video doorbells and cameras can help to both deter and catch criminals.

Meridian Police received eight (8) reports of mail theft in the last week. “One of the best defenses against this crime is prevention,” Said Meridian Sergeant Parsons. “We can all take these simple measures to help ensure we don’t become victim to mail theft.”

If you are the victim of mail theft, file a report with Meridian Police Department. You can also file a mail theft complaint with the United States Postal Inspection Service.