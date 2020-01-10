How You Can Make $100,000 Working in Fast Food

These are the best of times for job seekers. Unemployment is at an all-time low. It's so low that employers, especially those seeking entry-level workers are going to extremes to hire good reliable people. One national fast-food restaurant chain is now offering a six-figure salary to lure workers to their company.Taco Bell is starting a pilot program that will pay managers $100,000, reports Marketwatch. Salaries at that level in the food industry usually reflect someone who may be managing several stores as a regional manager. Taco Bell states that currently, single store managers take home between $50,000 to $80,000.

Taco Bell is not the only chain to offer big money to its managers. The beloved burger chain of most Idahoans, although there are none currently are in the Gem State, In-N-Out Burger compensates their managers highly. It would appear that their wages are the highest paying some managers over $160,000.

It will be interesting to see how Taco Bell's "trial program" will impact the fast-food industry. States have begun to raise the minimum wage in their states to allow workers to take home more money. In response, the industry has begun to automate foodservice, thus eliminating the need for paying workers.

If nothing else, Taco Bell's decision has got people talking and texting about them once again. No word on whether or not the locally owned Taco Bells will be impacted by this move.