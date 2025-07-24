He was truly a living legend, larger than life itself. His name was Terry Bollea, but the world knew him as Hulk Hogan. The professional wrestler who defined several generations began his career in the old American Wrestling Association headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mr. Hogan's charisma was so dynamic that Sylvester Stallone cast him as Thunderlips in Rocky III. He body slammed the star and, along with Mr. T, stole the show.

Soon, the World Wrestling Federation called, and Hulk Hogan defeated the Iron Sheik, becoming its champion. His success launched 'WrestleMania', which is still the premier event in professional wrestling.

As his body aged, Mr. Hogan transitioned from starring in television and movies to eventually returning to the ring as a villain known as 'Hollywood Hogan.' The turn from a good guy to a bad one was a shock to most fans but became one of the most popular attractions in the sport's history.



Over the years, the Hulkster starred in the VH1 reality series "Hogan Knows Best," which featured his family. Eventually, his marriage would end, and Mr. Hogan became involved in businesses and politics.

A year ago, the icon visited Idaho promoting his Real American Beer. Rabid Idaho Hulk Hogan fans mobbed him. His last public appearance was before the nomination of President Trump at the Republican National Convention.

