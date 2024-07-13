Idaho and America React to Trump Shooting

The news of President Donald Trump being shot Saturday in Butler County, Pennsylvania, has shocked the nation and the world. The Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies continue to look over the area as the investigation begins.

The president was speaking at a rally just north of Pittsburgh when onlookers say they heard gunfire like pop, pops. President Trump was seen grabbing his ear as blood was coming out of it. Several Secret Service Agents then surrounded him.

Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker loading...

He was then carried away to get medical attention. Speculation and reaction from every corner of the political world continued. President Biden has called on everyone to condemn this attack on President Trump.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told ABC News the shooter is dead; one person is dead, and another is very injured. He told them the shooter was on the roof of the adjacent to the venue.

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador issued this statement.

“Let us join today as Americans in praying for President Donald Trump and our nation. We cannot let our country be torn apart by political violence or disregard for the principles that make our Republic great. We owe it to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation, to preserve our freedoms for the next generation and generations to come. We must rededicate ourselves to civility even in the midst of passionate disagreement.“

Here is the reaction as it's coming in to us at this time.

