Drunk Driving Fatalities in Idaho: One of the Highest in America?

Before 2023 came to a close, the Meridian Police Department reported there would be increased "holiday patrol" to combat drunk driving in the area during the holiday season. You may have noticed an increased amount of police vehicles throughout the Treasure Valley during this time, as this was part of a statewide initiative in Idaho.

The press releases indicated that in 2022, the Meridian Police Department alone dealt with more than 500 cases of drunk driving — on top of the already increased traffic fatalities throughout Idaho, according to the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety.

Read more about that story here.

It's been reported that Idaho is among the states with the highest number of drunk driving fatalities.

According to a recent report from Stacker, the nationwide trend shows a slight decrease in motor vehicle crash fatalities, but Idaho stands at the 18th position for the highest drunk driving fatalities per 100,000 residents—a statistic that is increasing for the state year after year.

The report shows Idaho recorded 4.5 drunk driving fatalities per 100,000 residents, constituting 31% of all car crash fatalities in the state. The data also reveals a troubling surge of 63.5% in drunk driving fatalities since 2012.

As Idaho grapples with these challenges, it becomes imperative for communities to engage in open conversations, support preventative initiatives, and explore effective strategies to ensure safer roads for everyone. Keep scrolling for the top 15 counties in Idaho with the most car crashes, and 2023's least-reliable vehicles in America.

