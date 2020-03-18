Idaho Goes With The Feds on Containing Coronavirus

Idaho Governor Brad Little met with the state's press today to make several announcements concerning how the Gem State is dealing with containing the Coroanvirus. He announced that our state will follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House.

Currently the Gem State has nine cases of the Coronavirus confirmed in the following counties: Ada, Blaine, Madison, and Teton. During the news conference, state public health officials there is no confirmation that community spread is occurring in hte stat at this time, according to a press release from the governor's office. Community spread occurs when people contract the virus from an unknown source in their community.

Governor Little encouraged Idahoans to do the following:

Avoid discretionary travel

Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people

Continue to practice good hygiene

Do not visit nursing homes, retirement homes, or long term facilities unless to provide critical assistance, but still find ways to connect with loved ones in these facilities, such as phone, text, Facetime, and others.

Work from home whenever possible---Unless you work in a critical infrastructure industry, such as a healthcare, medicine, and food supply.

Take advantage of the many drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food. Businesses are stepping up to make these options even more available than before, in order to serve customers ad keep people working.

The governor did not mandate a mandatory closure of schools or bars like other states, reports the Idaho Press. "I am not mandating closures of schools and other establishments at this time. Local leaders and operators of those facilities will make their own judgement calls about whether to do that," said Governor Little.