Idaho Governor Brad Little Sued By Idahoans

Two Idahoans are suing Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier. The lawsuit is the decision made by Governor Little to cut off the extra unemployment benefits that allowed many Idahoans to avoid going back to work.

The Idaho Capital Sun reports that two unnamed Idahoans filed the suit with the help of Idaho Legal Aid Services. The lawsuit alleges that the move to cut off the money defied the legislature's directive to maximize the possible unemployment benefits. The act's intent was to provide as much assistance as possible to help Idahoans who lost their jobs due to health restrictions.

However, many Idaho employers complained that many Idahoans were staying at home collecting the state and federal unemployment benefits which allowed them to make more money by doing nothing. As the state continued to reopen, Governor Little announced that it was time for folks to get back to work.

That move by the governor caused duress to the two plaintiffs, one of which was receiving food stamps and Medicaid. The Capital Sun reports that some state courts have ruled in favor of returning benefits. One of the plaintiffs will begin working in October but has to rely on his father's generosity to provide a place to live. He is currently living in an RV on his father's property.

The lawsuit reflects the continued challenge of both businesses and employees in post-Covid Idaho. The state's unemployment is at historical lows causing employers to reduce hours and services due to lack of available labor. We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

