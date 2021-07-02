Idaho Governor Sends 5 Troopers To The Border

Getty Images

Governor Brad Little is concerned about the crisis at the border. We reported on his decision to join other governors in sending Idaho folks to the border here.

The governor, in a release, has begun to detail his plan for helping save America. If you thought that the Idaho Army and Air Force National Guard would be heading to McAllen, Texas or El Paso, Texas you'd be disappointed.

Recently, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue told us that every state is a border state now. Illegal drugs and along with illegal aliens have increased under the direction of the Biden Administration. One of the most concerning and dangerous drugs fentanyl has become prevalent in the Treasure Valley.

Governor Brad Little announced today the details of his plan to send Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers to Arizona to help secure the United States-Mexico border and curb the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho due to failed Biden-Harris immigration policies.

“The crisis at the Unites States-Mexico border and the alarming bump in illegal drug activity are direct results of failed polices of the Biden-Harris administration that harm the people of Idaho,” Governor Little said. “Drug seizures for meth, fentanyl, and heroin have doubled since Biden took office and we’ve seen the highest number of illegal crossings this year in 21 years. Biden reversed numerous Trump policies that kept the American people safer, and now our nation’s governors must step up to protect Americans because the Biden-Harris administration won’t. The State of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the United States-Mexico border.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent a letter to the nation’s governors in June pleading for extra manpower through other states’ law enforcement agencies to help secure the border. Governor Little quickly committed to supporting their efforts.

Since Governor Little’s office received the letter, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) and ISP have been working closely with the State of Arizona to determine how Idaho’s resources can best support the mission. The collaboration resulted in an emergency mutual aid compact (EMAC) that Idaho will fulfill to support Arizona’s efforts.

Idaho will send a specialized team of five ISP troopers on a 21-day mission commencing July 6 to assist Arizona State Police with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the border. The specialized team of ISP troopers will act as a “force multiplier” to augment Arizona’s drug interdiction team.

“We did our homework and worked closely with Arizona State Police to determine the true needs and how Idaho can help in a meaningful, impactful way without compromising public safety here at home. States frequently assist each other through the emergency response system with fires, floods, and other emergencies, and this situation is no different,” Governor Little said. “Our specialized team will help curb the flow of illegal drug smuggling and organized crime into our country and our state, and the troopers will gain valuable hands-on training that will improve their ability to serve the people of Idaho when they return.”

The ISP troopers will be cross deputized with the State of Arizona and will act under the same authority given to Arizona State Troopers. The support will cost the State of Idaho $53,391 – $16,149 in travel and other costs and $37,242 in personnel costs. The ISP leadership is ensuring the troopers’ duties at home are covered while they serve their mission.

With his plan, Governor Little joins Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts in lending support.

“Idaho will continue to evaluate our resources and the border states’ needs to determine if we can do even more to help in the fight to protect Americans against the Biden-Harris inaction,” Governor Little said.

The big elephant in the room is why not send more troopers? Will five troopers really make a difference? Is this a political ploy to help shore up the governor's right flank during the extended primary season?

