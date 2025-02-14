The policy was such a joke that the television show 60 Minutes filmed Chinese nationals entering the border by the hundreds, aided by the TikTok app.

Idaho's law enforcement officials have lobbied officials in Washington, D.C., to help them clean the streets of foreign national gangs. Gem State Law Enforcement has praised President Trump's policy for his outreach efforts partnering with federal and local officials.

Pro-illegal migrant advocates argue the state needs to hire people living here illegally because there are many jobs' Americans will not do. They neglect to say that Idaho and American taxpayers subsidize businesses that employ illegal migrants.

If you're here illegally, the state educates your child at the cost of taxpayers, plus the continued medical expenses when one gets injured or sick. Idahoans complain routinely about illegal immigrants involved in accidents with no insurance, causing the ones with insurance to pay for the accident.

The days when Idaho employers could get away with hiring people without proper documentation appear to be over. The Conservatives in the Idaho Legislature proposed House Bill 252, requiring all Idaho employers to use an E-Verify system.

E-Verfy is a system that allows businesses to determine whether someone has legal working status. If they do not, they will not be employed. Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d'Alene, sponsored and presented the bill to the House State Affairs Committee.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

