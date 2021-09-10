Idaho Leaders Respond To Biden’s Vaccination Order

President Joe Biden declared that employers with more than one hundred employees force their workers to get vaccinated. Biden appears to be tougher on working Americans than the Taliban in Afghanistan or the folks entering illegally.

We've often wondered why people who are breaking into America are not given a Covid shot? The president, who will visit Boise on Monday, only cares about forcing Americans to take a vaccine that they've refused to accept. You can see his declaration below.



We've seen this battle locally as Saint Alphonsus, Saint Luke's, and Primary Health dictated to their employees' vaccinate or be terminated. Micron has joined the club giving their employees weeks to get the shot face termination. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem vowed that her state would sue Biden over his push the needle mandate. Governor DeSantis said his state would sue Biden along with other Conservatives.

What about our state? Will our leaders stand up to Joe's needle push? Let's start with Governor Brad Little's Twitter statement.



Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin:

Senator Mike Crapo:

Ammon Bundy:

Ed Humphreys:

Biden's Agenda:

Sean Hannity's Take:

Joe Biden will be coming to Idaho on Monday. We will let you know if there will be a protest to his visit.

The Idaho Republican Party has issued a press release. You can read it below:

President Biden's executive order mandating private companies to require vaccinations for their employees or face steep and damaging consequences from the federal government is outrageous and must be challenged.

"These sweeping mandates constitute one of the most egregious and tyrannical violations of the 10th amendment our country has ever faced. The 10th amendment clearly states that the federal government’s power is limited to those powers specifically identified in the U.S. constitution. If the constitution does not specifically grant power to the federal government then that power is left to the states and individual citizens. Nowhere in our U.S. constitution is a power granted to the president to force companies or individuals to receive a medical procedure or vaccination," said IDGOP Chairman Tom Luna.

The Idaho Republican Party is committed to fighting back with every available legal challenge, and we look forward to joining our colleagues across the country to ensure that the 10th Amendment to the constitution is upheld.

Chairman Luna concluded, "Mr. President, you will not govern through unconstitutional force and compliance. We will fight back. We will ensure that our state sovereignty and individual rights are protected and preserved."

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [



