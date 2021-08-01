Idaho Legislators Meet Monday at Statehouse

The movement to help save Idaho hospital workers continues this week as a group of legislators will press conference at the statehouse this Monday at noon. State Representative Ron Nate of Rexburg sent the release announcing this gathering. He, along with State Representatives Judy Boyle and Tammy Nichols, are the primary contacts for this event. Protecting individual rights and privacy in medical decisions continues to be both a local and national debate during the recent resurgence of the Covid virus.

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, or anyone for that matter, hasn't heard from Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. Senator Jim Rice told us last week that only the speaker could bring back the legislature to session. The purpose of reconvening the session would be to address this situation once and for all if Idaho will pass a law allowing workers to say no to the shot. Idaho is a right-to-work state, and its government has been reluctant to get involved in employer vs. employee issues.

It looks like we'll get an update on how effective the outreach to the community has been for the group "Take a Stand." Last week, the group held three protests/rallies throughout the Treasure Valley.

The event is scheduled at the front steps of the Idaho State House on Monday, August 2nd, at 12:00 noon. Idaho citizens, workers, and health professionals have been contacting Idaho legislators and leaders expressing concerns about hospitals and other businesses requiring workers to inject vaccines or forcing the release of private medical information.

This press conference / gathering includes Idaho legislators who are listening to the people and demanding a return to the legislative session to consider and pass legislation to fully respect individual rights and privacy as protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Saint Alphonsus, Saint Luke's, and Primary Health have stated that they will require their workers to get vaccinated or be terminated. On another note, the House Ethics committee will be in session to determine the validity of an ethics complaint against Representative Pricilla Giddings. You can read more about the hearing here.

Boise Hospital Workers Prostesters Thousands gather at Saint Alphonsus in Boise

