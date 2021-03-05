Idaho Mask Burning Sites Across the State

Free Idaho has organized a statewide mandate that will take place tomorrow at 10am at the Statehouse in Boise. I have to say that initially I thought the idea would not have an impact on our elected Idaho politicians. You can read that story here.

Darr Moon of Free Idaho joined us this morning to explain to us why this event is important. You can listen to Darr explain how Idaho is in danger of permanently turning blue by listening to today's 7am hour on our podcast section of this web site or wherever you get your podcasts. You can find out more information here.

The mask burning issue was a popular topic this morning. Scott was critical of the issue saying that it will make us look like a bunch of backwoods hicks. Several callers phoned in to let their voices be heard throughout the area. LT. Gov. Janice McGeachin promoted the event on today's morning show. She told us she'll be burning her own mask. "If they want to burn a mask, or public proclamation, come on out," she said.

You can hear her thoughts on everything Idaho at the 8am hour of today's podcast.

Here's the list:

Ashton, 1001 E. Main

Boise, Capitol Steps

Boise County, Wilderness Ranch, 97 Rush Creek Rd.

Bonners Ferry, 6606 Main Street

Burley, North Freedom Park Marina 75 N 100E

Challis, Hwy 93 & Main Avenue

Coeur d'Alene, Downtown 2nd & Sherman Ave.

Coeur d'Alene, Candlelight Church. 5725 N. Pioneer Dr.

Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Govt. Way

Elk Bend, Unit One at Antelope & Hwy 93

Gooding, Hwy. 26 & Main Street

Homedale, 214 Union Pacific

Idaho City, The Gold Mine

Laclede, 25N Riley Creek Road

Mud Lake, 1079 East 1500 North

Plumber, 797 Q Street

Pocatello, 420 E Center Caesura Massage

Rexburg, 320 N 2nd East

Sagle, 470873, Hyw 95

Salmon, Veterans Park

St. Maries, Benewah County Fairgrounds Hwy 5

Sugar City, City Hall, 10 E Center St

Tensed, The Big Store on Hwy 95

Twin Falls, Pioneer Auto, 347 Washington North