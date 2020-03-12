Idaho Property Tax Relief Dies: They Win

Despite the pleas from thousands of Idahoans, the Idaho State Senate has given the taxpayers the Heisman. Today the Senate voted 24-11 to reject a measure that would've frozen property taxes for one year. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle championed this measure in the House and vowed that if the legislature did not pass property tax relief, he would take it to the people in the form of a referendum. We will join him in that process.

The Senate's decision reflects the power of city and county leaders who said that a property tax freeze would not allow them to run their organizations. They argued that essential service would be eliminated without the unlimited raising of taxes on Idaho homes.

In the end, they were much more effective than the thousands of folks who told lawmakers they were losing their homes because of the continued escalating taxes.

Proponents, like Representative Moyle, say that the cities and counties should be better stewards of their budgets. If you look at the recent spending in Ada County alone, you would see how the county continues to raise taxes and spending. County and city officials blame the state for unfunded mandates that aren't their responsibility.

It will now be up to the Gem State Patriots to do what their elected officials have failed to do, hold government accountable. Here is a list of how they voted on the bill from the Idaho Press.

Yes Votes: Sens. Agenbroad, Bayer, Cheatham, Crabtree, Den Hartog, Grow, Lakey, Lodge, Martin, Rice, and Souza.

No Votes: Sens. Anthon, Bair, Brackett, Buckner-Webb, Burgoyne(Shank), Burtenshaw, Guthrie, Harris, Heider, Hill, Johnson, Jordan, Lee, Lent, Mortimer, Nelson, Nye, Patrick, Stennett, Thayn, Vick, Ward-Engelking, Winder, and Woodward.

Now it is up to the taxpayers to do the duty that their legislators failed to do for them. Hold our government accountable. Are you up to the challenger, or will you be getting a third job so you can stay in your home?