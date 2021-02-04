Idaho Senate Says No to the Weed!

Idaho Senators have decided to take a stand against the growing threat of legalized marijuana throughout the country. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have promised to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. What that move means is that every state could become Oregon where the Weed is legal. Pot shops could pop up next to your favorite preschool, school, or church.

Weed shops would become legitimized, which is what they currently crave. Weed stocks would soar on Wall Street, and the banking system would be able to process the weed revenue. Now, banks are forbidden from having anything to do with marijuana revenues. The Cannabis industry was unsuccessful during the last Congress in trying to get the banking restrictions lifted.

The Idaho Senate voted 24-11 on a constitutional amendment sponsored by Senator Grow that would prohibit any illegal psychoactive drug in July of this year from being legalized in the future, reports the Idaho Press. Idaho Governor Brad Little has stated that he is not in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in Idaho.

Four Republicans did join the Democrats in voting against the Constitutional Amendment. The Idaho Press breaks down how this bill could become law. Idaho Constitution, the measure needs two-thirds support in each house plus majority support from voters in the November 2022 general election.

Pro pot activists have failed to get enough signatures to get medical marijuana on the ballot in Idaho. If the Gem State Voters vote for this Constitutional Amendment, expect the pot industry and the Biden Administration to challenge it in court.