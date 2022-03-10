Idaho Senate Vows To Derail House Library and Trans Bills
Idaho has two bodies of legislative government. Like all states, the Gem State has a House and a Senate. In England, it's the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
Our founding fathers designed both bodies to reflect the values of their constituents. The Idaho House has earned the reputation of being more conservative than the Senate. It's not unusual for members of the House to criticize the Senate for not taking up bills that have passed their body.
The senators were reluctant to say whether or not the new property tax bill would get a lengthy hearing. Senator Winder, the leader of the Senate, told the Idaho Press, "I think it's still got a lot of work to be done on it," Winder said. "One of the things I'm hearing now in the background, it isn't a real hard drumbeat yet, but that's to do an interim committee and take a look at our whole tax structure. But whether we can get the House to do that, I don't know."
Political observers will watch if the Senate decides to address these three bills. They tell us that the Senate's action or inaction will significantly impact the upcoming primary in May.