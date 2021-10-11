Idaho Snowfall is here

It's October, and in Idaho, it means a weather forecast that involves the four-letter word known as s-n-o-w! Although the Treasure Valley will see only rain and scattered showers, the mountains and eastern Idaho will see snowfall says the Idaho State Journal.

Snowmageddon 2017 It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to see these freezing cold photos

The publication reports a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Idaho Falls, Ammon, and Pocatello areas. Today's snowfall is considered to be the first measurable snowfall in the state. KIVI says that there could be up to half a foot of accumulation in the mountains.

Snow/Rain Prayers Answered?

This weekend we reported here that several local officials asked folks in Canyon County to get together to pray and fast for rain and snow. Last year's snowfall did not provide enough water for farms and lawns during last summer. The summer was filled with triple-digit temperatures and drought conditions.

Treasure Valley Snow?

The Treasure Valley will see heavy winds today and a potential freeze warning on Wednesday, reports the National Weather Service. "Areas of blowing snow will develop at higher elevations where wind gusts exceed 20 mph and temperatures are below 25 degrees Fahrenheit Skies will clear from west to east tonight except in south-central Idaho where snow showers will continue."

Is Winter here?

Well, not in yet, but it could be on the way for the rest of our state. Early snow may be a hassle for those of us who drive to and from work daily. However, snowfall will be a boost to our ski areas and our local body shops.

