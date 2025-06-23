The battle over the future of public lands in the West is intensifying. As we reported here, President Trump's big, beautiful bill contains a provision by Utah Senator Mike Lee that has caused quite a stir.

Acres of public lands in the Utah, Nevada, Idaho, and other states could be sold to private landowners. Critics of the deal argue that wildlife lovers will lose access to activities such as hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, biking, and other outdoor pursuits.

Senator Lee and his legislative backers say states need the revenue. He says the federal government does a poor job of grooming and maintaining public lands, which leads to massive forest fires. Voters on both sides of the aisle appear to be against this addition to the president's bill. Let's find out what they're posting on social media.

