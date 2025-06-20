Is there anything more precious to Idahoans than access to public lands? The state is filled with one-of-a-kind trails, camping sites, rivers, and the legendary Frank Church Wilderness of No Return. Regardless of the season, Idaho has so much to offer for those who love the outdoors.

The issue over who controls the lands of the Gem State has captured the attention of conservationists, local politicians, and now a prominent United States Senator from Utah, Mike Lee. Before we get to the senior senator from Utah, land in Idaho is some of the most sought-after land in the world.

In the Treasure Valley, real estate is a contact sport. Prices have soared, and farms and fields are now subdivisions. The Boise area market was the hottest in the nation until mortgage rates exploded, thanks to Joe Biden.

If you think the local real estate market is intense, the battle for control of Idaho's public lands takes it to the next level. Currently, the federal government owns sixty-two percent of the state. Translating that into acres, the Feds own 32.7 million acres out of Idaho's 52.9.

Rich people like the Wilks Brothers from Texas have bought thousands of acres in Idaho. Their presence has caused a rift between long-time locals and the Texans who've cut off access to public and private lands.

However, a move by Senator Mike Lee has caused many in Idaho to worry non-rich Idahoans will lose their precious public lands. As improbable as it seems, it all has to do with President Trump's big, beautiful bill.

The Idaho Capital Sun reported Senator Lee reintroduced his legislation as part of the bill to sell federal lands in Idaho, Nevada, and Utah.

Over 100 groups have organized letter-writing campaigns to oppose the move to sell the federal land. Proponents say privatizing the land will add much-needed revenue to those states. The federal government's lack of care for the land has resulted in extensive damage from wildfires.

Critics of the possible sale of BLM land say it will hurt ranchers who use the land for grazing and other purposes. The issue will be one of the critical factors in determining whether the Senate will pass the president's bill. We will continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.

