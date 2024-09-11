Idahoans Reaction to Emotional Presidential Debate

The presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and the campaign continues. Both candidates claimed victory in one of the most contentious debates in modern history. ￼

Political experts who are liberal are claiming the vice president knocked out the former president. Conservatives say the former president was the clear winner.

Pundits on both sides of the aisle agree that the moderates from liberal ABC News dropped the ball by siding with the vice president. The vice president's camp wants another presidential debate, but the former president has told Fox News he has no plans for another discussion.

Check Out the Unique Facials Expressions from the Presidential Debate Wild facial looks and non looks Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The next big event will be the vice-presidential debate, which CBS News will host on October 1st. Americans and others took to social media to express their views on who won and lost.

Idaho has yet to see a visit from President Trump or Vice President Harris. The Gem State is a unique state where one party, the Republicans, holds a supermajority in every elected office. There are Democrats in Idaho, but they aren't a relevant political force.

How did Idahoans view the presidential debate? Last night, we asked them to share their opinions, and it didn't take long to get them.

Did the debate cause any Republicans to consider Kamala Harris? Were some Democrats moved to vote for President Trump? We'll share their answers with you below.

We have learned that when it comes to Donald Trump and presidential politics, nothing is over until he decides it's over. Stay tuned as we continue to cover these events as they happen.

Idahoans React To Big Debate! What they thought of the Big One! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

6 Philadelphia Characters in Kellen Moore's New World Kellen Moore will have to work with these talented folks. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller