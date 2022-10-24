Inside this Idaho Billionaire’s Efforts To Save Lives in Florida

We are continuing to learn more and more about the efforts of Idaho's richest man Frank VanderSloot to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. The actions of Melaleuca's big boss should not go unnoticed. It's the work of private companies and churches that provide relief to victims well before government agencies arrive on the scene.

An Inside Look

As reported here, Big Frank Tweeted that help was on the way. Here's how the employees of Melaleuca organized the relief flight. However, it took the work of several employees working behind the scenes to stock that flight.

Courtesy of Melaleuca Courtesy of Melaleuca loading...

It began with an email from Here is an email that Melaleuca CEO Jerry Felton sent to employees on 10/12:

Dear Team Members,

I am happy to share a few things about Melaleuca’s disaster response to support Hurricane Ian victims last weekend. Organized by Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot, Melaleuca filled the corporate jet to maximum capacity with 34 new electric generators and 1,000 bottles of Sol-U-Mel® 3-in-1 Cleaner. A few hours later, these essential humanitarian supplies arrived in Naples, Florida.

Several employees served as ambassadors serving those who needed relief the most. The reaction from hurricane victims was emotional.

"Our Marketing Executives were greeted with tears of joy and hugs of true appreciation. They were called “God’s helpers, earthly angels, and miracle workers.”

How the supplies are being used in Florida

Floridians who were looking for hope, were happy to get hope and help from Idaho. The area is still devastated as folks look to restore their lives and homes.

Courtesy of Melaleuca Courtesy of Melaleuca loading...

The generators are now running medical devices that serve the elderly and disabled, powering refrigerators to feed the hungry, and charging devices to enable communications.

"The Melaleuca products are restoring homes and cleaning up messes that were initially thought to be insurmountable. In true Melaleuca spirit, most recipients swiftly invited their neighbors to come over and plug into the new generators. They felt blessed and wanted to pay it forward by helping as many strangers as possible.

Melaleuca Melaleuca loading...

After receiving a generator, a young child asked one of our Marketing Executives, Sarah Rankin, if she worked for Santa Claus. Instinctively, she said, “No, better than that! His name is Mr. Frank VanderSloot!”

Thanks to the Melaleuca company for providing more details on the relief effort.

Frank VanderSloot Through The Years A look at Idaho's Richest Man in Action.