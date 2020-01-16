Kevin Miller Show 1/16/20

Kevin Miller begins the program by focusing on two local/state issues. Kevin looks at the legislators who are holding a meeting on whether or not to keep Common Core in Idaho schools. Kevin takes calls on that issue as well as the upcoming hearing on faith healing in the Gem State. Kevin looks at the big impeachment squad from the House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the team of seven Democrats who will act as prosecutors in President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) will take the lead - as they have done through the entire impeachment process. Joining them are House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.); and Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO); Val Demings (D-FL); Sylvia Garcia (D-TX); and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) These are the third impeachment proceedings for Lofgren who served during the Nixon and Clinton impeachments. "The president is not above the law. He will be held accountable. He already has been held accountable. He has been impeached and you can never erase that," Speaker Pelosi said in the announcement, Fox News reports. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: do you expect a lengthy Senate trial? Will President Trump set history by becoming the first impeached President to win re-election? What would that do to the strength of Democrats in Washington

6am

7am

8am