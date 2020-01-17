Kevin Miller Show 1/17/20

Kevin Miller looks at the latest on the trial of President Donald Trump that has begun in the Senate. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to his reporting on the issue. Kevin Miller delves into the latest involving the usual suspects running for the Democratic Presidential nomination. The most outrageous proposal is one involving Mike Bloomberg and your car. By 2035 Former NYC mayor and 2020 hopeful Mike Bloomberg has a plan to make all new cars electric by the year 2035. Bloomberg unveiled his plan on Friday, aimed at reducing emissions and battling climate change. In addition to making all new U.S. cars electric, Bloomberg's plan would include more electric trucks and buses, high-speed rail, and a program to trade in gas-powered cars for electric ones. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: do you think electric cars will one day replace gas-powered ones? Will the climate change debate be a major factor in the 2020 elections? Kevin Miller shares a story about somebody who just doesn't get it. The TSA apologized to a Native-American woman following an incident at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday. According to Tara Houska, she was asked to submit to a pat-down of her hair at the security gate. But then the agent grabbed her braids and shouted "giddyup" while snapping them like a horse's reins. Houska called out the federal employee, who replied, "Well, it was just in fun, I'm sorry. Your hair is lovely." Posting to Twitter, she added, "That is NOT an apology and it is NOT okay." Officials confirmed the "insensitive" encounter took place. In an email to staff, TSA Federal Security Director for Minnesota, Cliff Van Leuven, wrote, "Treating the public we are sworn to serve and protect with dignity and respect is our calling -- every passenger, every day. We'll learn from this ...

