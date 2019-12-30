Kevin Miller Show 12/30/19

Kevin Miller begins the week by covering the big news out of Iraq. Dozens of protesters stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, angry over U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria. Protesters stormed the embassy compound shouting "Down, Down USA!" while throwing bottles, destroying security cameras, and appearing to start a fire. Guards deployed tear gas to keep protesters out of the embassy buildings. On Sunday, 25 Iraqi militia fighters were killed during air strikes on facilities tied to Hezbollah. Kevin Miller asks the following questions. How should the White House respond to this incident? Do we need a stronger military presence in the Middle East, or should we be more focused on getting out? Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to his questions. Kevin Miller switches to one of his favorite topics the legalization of the weed. Marijuana is about to become legal in Illinois, and the governor is clearing out thousands of marijuana-related convictions. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker pardoned 11,000 low-level marijuana convictions, one day before legalization takes effect on Jan. 1st. Gov. Pritzker says thousands more pardons are yet to come, declaring "We are ending the 50-year-long war on cannabis". Kevin Miller asks the following questions to the KIDO Talk Radio audience: How long do you think it will be before marijuana is legal nationwide? Would you agree with doing so? Kevin Miller wishes everyone a soon to be Happy New Year.

