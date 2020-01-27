Kevin Miller Show 1/27/20

Kevin Miller starts the week on the right side by reviewing the latest on the Impeachment proceedings in Washington DC. Kevin Miller reports on the topics that the Idaho Legislature is contemplating during their latest session. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to his reporting. Kevin Miller reports on the state of Idaho deciding to move over 1,000 inmates to the state of Colorado. He takes calls from listeners responding to the state once again being involved in another controversial move involving its prison system. Kevin Miller switches gears interviewing Dave Petso and national talk show host Lars Larson. Kevin Miller updates the audience on the latest involving the race for the White House. The three U.S. Senators running for President raced out to Iowa over the weekend to do as much campaigning as they could during a 36-hour break in the Senate impeachment trial. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar all held multiple campaign rallies on Saturday and Sunday before returning to Washington, where the trial resumes Monday. It's a crucial moment in the campaign with the Iowa caucus just seven days away. While the trial continues, candidates are forced to relay on taped TV appearances and campaign surrogates - former 2020 hopeful Julian Castro will campaign on behalf of Warren this week, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stumps for Sanders. How big an advantage is it for Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg that Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar are stuck in Washington?

