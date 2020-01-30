Kevin Miller Show 1/30/20

Kevin Miller updates the latest on the Ada Commissioners plan to build something on the Expo Idaho site. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to the story. He continues to look at how Mitt Romney is not helping the president during the Senate phase on impeachment. Kevin Miller updates folks on the economy of the nation. The U.S. economy's final quarter of 2019 had a moderate 2.1% growth. 2019's had an overall growth of 2.3%, just missing the White House administration's hope of a 3% growth. 2019 showed the weakest growth in three years. Economists estimate that 2020's GDP will be even weaker at 1.8% overall. Kevin Miller follows up with the following questions. Do you think that the economy has seemed stable or any weaker within the last year and a half? Kevin Miller looks at the upcoming Iowa Caucus and the popularity of presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders. Kevin Miller switches gears to look at another candidates issue with a failed presidential candidate. Hilary Clinton's aides are reportedly refusing being served legal papers for Tulsi Gabbard's $50 million lawsuit. Tulsi Gabbard, who recently just dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination, and her camp say that Clinton's lawyers and the Secret Service refused the legal papers. Gabbard is suing Clinton for defamation after Clinton called her "a Russian asset." Gabbard's lawyers are saying Clinton's too scared to take the papers. U.S. courts in the past have said that political rhetoric is protected under the first amendment.

6am

7am

8am