Kevin Miller Show 2/11/20

Kevin Miller looks at today's New Hampshire Primary. He looks at the campaigns of Mayor Pete and Bernie Sanders. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners responding to who they believe will win. Kevin Miller switches topics to the vote yesterday in the Idaho Legislature killing two bills that would've repealed the state's grocery tax. Kevin Miller takes calls from listeners who are angry that once again they will get no relief from the 6% grocery sales tax. Kevin Miller looks at how New Hampshire Primary is impacting the national Democratic race for President. As New Hampshire's primary voters head to the ballot boxes, a new poll shows a shift in the race for the Democrat party nomination.According to a new Quinnipiac poll released on Monday, Bernie Sanders has topped Joe Biden for the first time nationally.The Vermont Senator received 25 percent of the vote among Democrats and those who lean Democrat, while the former Vice President has dropped nine points since January to 17 percent.Mike Bloomberg has nearly doubled his support to 15 percent, while Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg round out the top five with 14 percent and 10 percent respectively. Kevin Miller interviews Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Canyon County Commissioner Tom Dale who will be testifying today at the legislature. They are concerned about pending legislation that will limit the amount of that property taxes can be raised in the area. The tax issue is the number one issue on voters minds.

