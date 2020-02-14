Kevin Miller Show 2/14/20

Kevin Miller starts the program by looking at the vote by a Idaho House committee to freeze property taxes in the state. Kevin Miller examines the plight of Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden. As He Leaves Fundraiser Joe Biden isn't having a good week. After finishing fifth at the New Hampshire Democrat primary earlier this week, protestors lined up outside one of his campaign fundraising stops. As the former Vice President left the New York City restaurant on Thursday night, the assembled began to shout, "Drop out Joe!" Organized by the New York Communities for Change, they held a mock funeral for his White House run, complete with a coffin decorated in Biden 2020 stickers. Undeterred by his Granite State and Iowa showings, Biden expects that fortunes will turn around in the upcoming races. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: How do you expect Biden will do in the next primaries? Kevin Miller looks at another candidate. Despite a disappointing fourth-place finish in New Hampshire, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has no plans to drop out. On Thursday, Warren told the AP the race was "wide open" and that "I'd going to be a long process". Her campaign has raised over $6 million since the Iowa caucus. Warren took just 9.2 percent of the vote in New Hampshire, more than 10 points behind third-place finisher Amy Klobuchar. Next up is the Nevada caucus on Feb. 22nd. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: Do you think Warren has a chance to turn things around? Why has her campaign fallen so far behind when she was considered a frontrunner last year?

