Kevin Miller Show 2/19/20

Kevin Miller looks at the results of latest poll of the Democrats running for office. He takes calls from listeners reacting to their views on who will challenge President Trump in the Fall. Kevin Miller reports on the latest concerning the Boy Scouts of America. In the face of hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts Of America filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday. According to federal court papers, the 110-year-old youth organization has less than $50,000 in assets while listed liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million. Claiming bankruptcy allows the BSA to suspend the lawsuits from alleged sexual abuse victims across the country while it restructures its debt. In addition, a Victims Compensation Trust will be set up to "provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA's important mission," says CEO Roger Mosby. Kevin Miller looks at how the Boy Scouts can make a comeback. He asks the following questions: What positive lessons did you learn as a scout? How far did you go? Kevin Miller reports that there will be one more Democrat at tonight's debate. With surging support behind his 2020 Presidential campaign, Mike Bloomberg has qualified to take part in the upcoming Democratic debates. The former New York City mayor has earned 19 percent in the most recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, meeting the criteria to appear at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas. Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey released a statement noting, "Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he's the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country." Bloomberg will face off with Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren in Wednesday night's debate.

6am

7am

8am