Kevin Miller Show 2/20/20

Kevin Miller starts the show by playing clips from the following debate in Las Vegas involving the Democrats running for president. He takes calls from listeners responding to the clips from the debate. Mike Bloomberg continues to grab the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Since launching his Presidential campaign, Mike Bloomberg has taken fire for his statements and policies aimed at minority communities. In newly resurfaced video from 2011, New York City's former mayor made some head-turning comments while announcing a $127 million, three-year initiative to help "reduce disparities" on the job front. Speaking to PBS, Bloomberg claimed that "enormous cohorts" of young black and Latino men "don't know how to behave in the workplace where they have to work collaboratively and collectively." While the campaign hasn't commented on this video, Bloomberg did apologize last week for his defense of "stop-and-frisk" as mayor. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: Is it the end of Bloomberg? Should he quit? What do you think these resurfaced comments will do to his campaign? Speaking of the campaign, Bernie Sanders is looking good. The latest polls have Bernie Sanders enjoying a big lead ahead of the Nevada caucus. A PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll has Sanders with 31 percent of the vote, 12 points ahead of the surging Mike Bloomberg, who came in second with 19 percent. Meanwhile, a Data For Progress poll released Monday has Sanders with a whopping 19-point lead over second-place Elizabeth Warren.

6am

7am

8am