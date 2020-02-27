Kevin Miller Show 2/27/20

Kevin Miller reacts to the vote by the House to put a freeze on raising property taxes in Idaho. He takes calls from listeners expressing their opinions on the topic. Kevin Miller talks to Fox News Radio Reporters Tonya J Powers and Jon Decker. Miller and Powers discuss the upcoming South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary. He discusses the president's recent speech on the Coronavirus with Decker. Watch out, coronavirus -- there's a new sheriff in town. President Donald Trump on Wednesday revealed he's appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head the White House's coronavirus response team.Making the announcement during a briefing, Trump went on to say while "the risk to the American people remains very low," his administration is "ready to adapt and ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads."More than 82,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in 2,803 deaths, according to Worldometer.com.



Kevin Miller takes calls on the virus and hears from several listeners who believe it is a plot to destroy the president. Kevin Miller looks at a possible what to stop the virus. After the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday that the coronavirus could spread across the country, it wouldn't be shocking if people started stocking up on disinfectants. While they claim to kill 99.9% of all bacteria and viruses, are products like Lysol and Clorox effective in this case? According to the US Environmental Protection Agency: possibly. It's likely since other human coronaviruses can be killed with commercial disinfectants, but it hasn't been scientifically proven against this strain just yet. Meanwhile, the CDC believes that person-to-person is how this disease spreads - not from touching contaminated surfaces - so wiping everything down might not keep you completely in the clear. How concerned are you with the disease striking home? What prevention steps are you taking?

